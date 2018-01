Charming Charlie Says Committee DIP Issues Are Resolved

Law360, Wilmington (January 9, 2018, 5:05 PM EST) -- Bankrupt women’s accessory retailer Charming Charlie Inc. filed a reply Tuesday in Delaware to objections from its official committee of unsecured creditors over the company’s proposed post-petition financing, saying it had resolved concerns over the payment of stub rent to landlords of its retail locations.



In the reply, Charming Charlie said the concerns of the committee relating to the payment of stub rent to landlords from the debtor-in-possession funding package had been resolved by agreeing to pay rent obligations ahead of payments on the DIP term...

