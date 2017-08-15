Perrigo Fights Deposition Of Dexcel Workers In $163M Bout

By Amy Lee Rosen

Law360, Los Angeles (January 9, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- Generic pharmaceutical giant Perrigo Co. PLC pushed a Michigan federal judge Monday to deny the government’s request to acquire court testimony from four employees of Israeli manufacturer Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd. in a fight over $163 million in refunds.

In December, the government sought testimony from the four Dexcel employees, arguing the Dexcel-Perrigo transactions and communications were needed in Michigan-based Perrigo’s lawsuit against the IRS for more than $160 million in refunds related to sales of over-the-counter medication omeprazole, an anti-heartburn drug.

Granting the government’s request,...
Case Title

Perrigo Company v. United States of America


Case Number

1:17-cv-00737

Court

Michigan Western

Nature of Suit

Taxes

Judge

Robert J. Jonker

Date Filed

August 15, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

