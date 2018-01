Sales Exec Wasn't Fired For Not Being Jewish: 8th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:16 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed judgment against a former retail display company sales exec who alleged he was fired for not being Jewish, saying he didn’t refute the company’s claims that it canned him for mishandling an account and not playing nice with colleagues.



The unanimous panel rejected former Rock-Tenn Converting Co. worker Aaron Rooney’s argument that the company betrayed his boss’s alleged anti-gentile stance by giving the court more reasons for his firing than it gave him, noting that federal law doesn’t make companies...

