ESMA Delays Dark Pool Data Publication Amid Filing Troubles

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- Less than a week after the European Union's new securities rulebook took effect, the bloc's watchdog decided Tuesday to delay publishing double volume cap data on dark pools until March after the trading venues continued to struggle with the technical requirements of the new regime.



The European Securities and Markets Authority said the data it had received so far from the private exchanges that operate dark pools was too incomplete for the agency to offer "sufficiently meaningful and comprehensive" calculations for double volume cap.



The agency...

