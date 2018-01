Insurance Group Of The Year: Debevoise & Plimpton

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP had another year cranking out big M&A deals within the insurance sector and continuing its litigation work in suits like a death-benefit class action against MetLife, making it a Law360 Insurance Practice Group of the Year.



Debevoise partner Nicholas Potter said the deals team is known as being among a small handful with the expertise necessary to do insurance mergers and acquisitions, and consequently they see a high volume of it.



"I think we're one of a handful of firms that can...

To view the full article, register now.