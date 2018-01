Trump 5th Circ. Pick Defends Harassment, Katrina Rulings

Law360, Washington (January 10, 2018, 4:55 PM EST) -- The Louisiana federal judge nominated by President Donald Trump for a Fifth Circuit vacancy defended his handling of cases on the bench before a Senate panel on Wednesday, pushing back on questions about decisions he made on workplace sexual harassment and police shootings after Hurricane Katrina.



In the first confirmation hearing of 2018, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee grilled U.S. District Court Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt over his decisions on Title VII sexual harassment and discrimination cases as well as a police shooting case referred...

To view the full article, register now.