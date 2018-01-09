Deals Rumor Mill: Siemens, Akamai, GSK

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:15 PM EST) -- Siemens AG has its eyes on a March initial public offering for its medical technology subsidiary Healthineers, Reuters reported Monday, citing two sources close to the matter. Reuters’ sources detailed that an announcement from the German conglomerate, anticipated to sell between 15 and 25 percent of the $48 billion unit, should come in the first days of March. The Frankfurt offering, which would come a few weeks after the announcement, the report added, is also expected to be the country’s biggest IPO of the year....

