Supplement Co., FTC Settle Cancer Treatment Product Suit

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- Florida dietary supplement company CellMark Biopharma LLC and its founder agreed to stop touting that two products were “clinically proven” to fight cancer-related malnutrition and cognitive impairment after the Federal Trade Commission said those claims weren't true.



In a lawsuit, the FTC alleged Monday that from January 2016 to January 2017, founder Derek Vest authorized CellMark to sell and advertise its malnutrition-fighting supplement drink CellAssure and cognitive impairment-fighting product Cognify as clinically proven. In actuality, the agency alleged, there are no human clinical studies on the...

To view the full article, register now.