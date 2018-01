Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Get Seats On Judiciary Panel

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., on Tuesday were set to have seats on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee following a shake-up after the resignation of Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and election of Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.



With the two new additions, the committee — which has had high-profile struggles over President Donald Trump’s picks for the federal judiciary, oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice and the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections — now has 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats....

To view the full article, register now.