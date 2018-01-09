Simpson Thacher Helps KKR Form $2.24B Private Credit Fund

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:06 PM EST) -- KKR & Co. LP, with assistance from legal adviser Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, has clinched its second private credit fund after raking in $2.24 billion from limited partners, the private equity giant said on Tuesday.



The fund, billed as KKR Private Credit Opportunities II LP, will look to deploy its capital across multiple facets of private credit, such as privately negotiated subordinated debt securities, corporate mezzanine investments, and asset-backed and specialty finance investments, according to a statement. It is primarily focused on private corporate debt...

