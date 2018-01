Tax Court Says IRS Didn't Need Whistleblower For Settlement

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- An Arizona man who alerted the IRS to the possibility that his former employer may owe taxes on allegedly unpaid overtime wages can’t get a share of the agency’s settlement with the company during bankruptcy proceedings after the U.S. Tax Court ruled Tuesday that the settlement was a result of standard IRS procedures and not the whistleblower’s claim.



Kenneth William Kasper sued the IRS in September 2011 after the agency denied him an $11 million whistleblower award connected to information he provided alleging that his unnamed...

