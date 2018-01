Fla. Judge Finds 24-Hour Abortion Delay Law Unconstitutional

Law360, Miami (January 9, 2018, 10:15 PM EST) -- A Florida law requiring women to wait 24 hours after an initial doctor's visit before obtaining an abortion is unconstitutional, a Tallahassee federal judge ruled Tuesday, permanently blocking enforcement of the statute.



Judge Terry P. Lewis said the act is “unconstitutional on its face” and that the evidence the state offered in support of its law fell short of showing that the mandatory waiting period furthers a compelling state interest in the least restrictive manner possible.



“The essential problem is that the language of the act...

