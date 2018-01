High Court Signals Interest In Hearing 2nd State Tax Case

Law360, Washington (January 19, 2018, 5:30 PM EST) -- In the same week the U.S. Supreme Court shocked the tax bar by agreeing to hear the Wayfair case, the court strongly signaled it would consider taking on another state tax case in which federal law enforcement retirees challenge West Virginia's tax laws.



The high court on Jan. 8 asked for the views of the U.S. solicitor general on Dawson v. Steager, a challenge to West Virginia’s tax laws by federal law enforcement retirees who claim they are treated differently from state law enforcement retirees. ...

