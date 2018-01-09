DOI Says It Will Remove Fla. Coast From Drilling Plan

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 10:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday that it would remove Florida’s coast from the locations it plans to allow for future oil drilling, following opposition from Republican Gov. Rick Scott and environmental groups.



On Thursday, the DOI floated a five-year offshore leasing plan that opens up nearly all federal waters to potential drilling, drawing a fierce backlash from environmental proponents. Scott spoke up immediately, asking for a meeting with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.



“I would like to thank Secretary Zinke for coming to Tallahassee...

