Barclays, FSHC Head To Court In May Over Disputed Loan

Law360, London (January 12, 2018, 7:00 PM GMT) -- A dispute between Barclays Bank PLC and health care provider FSHC Group Holdings Ltd. stemming from a loan facility agreement that heaped unintended obligations on FSHC will go to trial at the U.K. High Court in early May, the law firm representing FSHC told Law360 on Friday.



FSHC, a Guernsey-registered subsidiary of private equity firm Terra Firma, has lodged a claim against the British lender in a bid to fix a so-called accession deed — which binds the company to an existing agreement over an intercompany...

To view the full article, register now.