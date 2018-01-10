OECD Urges Gov'ts To Boost Use Of Insurance As Cybershield
Countries should rethink their approach to online crime following a year of unprecedented cyberstrikes on major companies and state agencies, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a 142-page report dated Dec. 8 and issued Tuesday outlining how governments can boost the role of insurance as a cybershield....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login