OECD Urges Gov'ts To Boost Use Of Insurance As Cybershield

Law360, London (January 10, 2018, 12:43 PM GMT) -- Governments should treat insurance as an essential weapon in their national strategies to tackle financial cybercrime and consider forcing companies to reveal full details after they suffer an online attack, a major intergovernmental organization has said.



Countries should rethink their approach to online crime following a year of unprecedented cyberstrikes on major companies and state agencies, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a 142-page report dated Dec. 8 and issued Tuesday outlining how governments can boost the role of insurance as a cybershield....

To view the full article, register now.