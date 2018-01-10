OECD Urges Gov'ts To Boost Use Of Insurance As Cybershield

By William Shaw

Law360, London (January 10, 2018, 12:43 PM GMT) -- Governments should treat insurance as an essential weapon in their national strategies to tackle financial cybercrime and consider forcing companies to reveal full details after they suffer an online attack, a major intergovernmental organization has said.

Countries should rethink their approach to online crime following a year of unprecedented cyberstrikes on major companies and state agencies, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a 142-page report dated Dec. 8 and issued Tuesday outlining how governments can boost the role of insurance as a cybershield....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular