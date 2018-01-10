EU Insurers Challenge Regulator Over Solvency II Reforms

Law360, London (January 10, 2018, 3:33 PM GMT) -- Europe’s mutual insurers fought back on Wednesday against a leading regulator's plans to change the standard formula for calculating their unpopular capital requirements, describing the proposed approach as “piecemeal.”



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, the European Union’s top industry regulator, wants to simplify the way in which firms calculate the size of their capital buffers to meet the requirements of the Solvency II directive, which came into force two years ago.



But the Association of Mutual Insurers and Insurance Cooperatives in Europe said it opposed...

To view the full article, register now.