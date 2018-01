Trump Atty Sues BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS Over Russia Dossier

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 2:27 PM EST) -- A personal attorney for President Donald Trump filed two defamation lawsuits Tuesday against BuzzFeed and the intelligence firm Fusion GPS over the publication of research into Trump’s ties to Russia, which included allegations concerning the attorney, Michael Cohen.



In his state court suit against BuzzFeed and his federal suit against Fusion GPS, Cohen denies the allegations against him in the now-infamous dossier compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, and blasted as irresponsible both Fusion’s decision to release the dossier to the media and BuzzFeed’s...

