Peak Rock Nabs $1.3 Billion For 2nd PE Fund

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 11:50 AM EST) -- Peak Rock Capital closed its latest fund following $1.3 billion in commitments that will be used to provide operational support and debt investments, the private equity firm said in a statement Wednesday.



Known as Peak Rock Capital Fund II LP and Peak Rock Capital Credit Fund II LP, Peak Rock’s second fund exceeded its initial target of $900 million to reach the $1.3 billion hard cap thanks to contributions from pensions, endowments, insurance companies and asset managers, among others.



Peak Rock did not identify Fund II’s...

To view the full article, register now.