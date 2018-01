Insurers Urge UK Gov't To Tackle Sickness Scams Before Summer

Law360, London (January 10, 2018, 6:04 PM GMT) -- New measures to combat travel insurance fraud that cost British insurers tens of millions of pounds will have to be put in place by April to curb abuses before the summer holiday season gets under way, U.K. travel agents warned.



The Association of British Travel Agents said on Tuesday that 9.5 million people have been approached by "unscrupulous" claims management firms to make a compensation claim for being sick while on holiday.



ABTA called on the government to accelerate plans to extend domestic restrictions on recoverable...

