Tax Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

Law360, Los Angeles (February 5, 2018, 3:07 PM EST) -- This past year saw Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's tax team mop up a $2.4 billion victory for Citigroup Inc. and advise Baker Hughes Inc. on its $32 billion combination with General Electric’s oil and gas business, earning the firm a place among Law360’s Tax Practice Groups of the Year.







Among its victories, Davis Polk helped Citigroup in May secure dismissal of a $2.4 billion qui tam case in New York state court in which Indiana University business economics professor Eric Rasmusen sought trebled damages for the...

