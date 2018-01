Fed. Circ. Upholds Samsung's PTAB Win Over Eye Sensor IP

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 4:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision to invalidate claims tied to eye sensor technology patented by a Canadian university, after the school accused Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. of infringing them.



A day after oral arguments, the appellate panel issued a one-word order upholding a pair of August 2016 decisions by the board, which found the patent claims were anticipated by prior art. Queen’s University at Kingston had argued the board allowed Samsung to bring a new argument without giving...

To view the full article, register now.