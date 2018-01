Patent Cases Dwindled And Shifted Away From EDTX In 2017

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 12:02 AM EST) -- Fewer patent suits were filed in 2017 than in any year since the America Invents Act was passed in 2011, and an increasing number were filed outside the onetime patent hotbed of the Eastern District of Texas following a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision last spring, according to a new report.



The litigation update by the legal analytics firm Lex Machina showed that a total of 4,057 new patent cases were filed in 2017, a decline of 10 percent from the 4,529 filed in 2016, and...

To view the full article, register now.