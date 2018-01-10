College Admission Counseling Group Under DOJ Scrutiny

By Matthew Perlman

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 5:32 PM EST) -- The National Association for College Admission Counseling on Wednesday said that the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has requested information from the group about its ethics policy.

In a statement acknowledging the information request, the NACAC said it knows little about the scope or intent of the inquiry but that it is focused on the group’s recently updated ethics policy, titled “Statement of Principles of Good Practice: NACAC’s Code of Ethics and Professional Practices.” The group said that it is cooperating fully with investigators and...
