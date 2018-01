Crib Maker Struggles To Nix Rival’s Patent At Fed. Circ.

Law360, Washington (January 10, 2018, 4:04 PM EST) -- Baby Trend Inc. ran into trouble Wednesday while trying to convince a Federal Circuit panel to affirm a decision invalidating a patent for a baby crib that it has been accused of infringing, as one of the judges appeared to find the company’s arguments misleading.



The baby-products maker urged the panel to back a decision from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board following an America Invents Act review that the challenged claims of Wonderland Nurserygoods Co. Ltd.’s patent are invalid in light of previous inventions.



Wonderland has...

