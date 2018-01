6th Circ. Revives TM Suit Over Gun Scope Grip

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday overturned a decision that said so-called “knurling” grooves on a rifle scope were too functional to be protected by trademark law, ruling that jurors could have found the design to be protected trade dress.



The ruling will revive a trademark lawsuit filed by a company called Leapers Inc. against rival scope-maker Sun Optics USA, which it claimed had copied the firm’s distinctive knurling — tiny crisscross grooves carved into metal to increase grip.



A trial judge had tossed the case on...

