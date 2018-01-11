Senate Panel Advances Baker Botts Vet For Texas Judge Seat
In voice votes, the panel sent Fernando Rodriguez Jr., nominee for the Southern District of Texas, Joseph D. Brown, nominee for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas and Matthew D. Krueger, for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, to the full Senate. The votes are the first action the Judiciary Committee has...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login