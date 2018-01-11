Senate Panel Advances Baker Botts Vet For Texas Judge Seat

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 12:24 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nominations of one Texas judicial nominee and President Donald Trump’s picks for U.S. attorney posts in Texas and Wisconsin to the full Senate Thursday.



In voice votes, the panel sent Fernando Rodriguez Jr., nominee for the Southern District of Texas, Joseph D. Brown, nominee for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas and Matthew D. Krueger, for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, to the full Senate. The votes are the first action the Judiciary Committee has...

