GFG Unit Offers $500M For Rio Tinto Smelter In Euro Push

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- The industrial unit of Indian businessman Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance offered $500 million to take over an aluminum smelter in Northern France held by mining company Rio Tinto Group to launch an approximately (€2 billion) $2.4 billion expansion into Europe, the company said in a statement Wednesday.



Liberty House submitted a binding offer to Rio Tinto regarding the company’s Dunkirk aluminum smelter, kicking off a consultation process involving employees, European works councils and other stakeholders in the plant. Rio Tinto appears to be in favor of...

