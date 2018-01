Legal Landscape Conducive To Challenge IRS Regs: Panel

Law360, Washington (January 10, 2018, 9:24 PM EST) -- Challenging temporary tax regulations may be much easier in the wake of several recent court decisions, but the potential for a dissenting view from the Fifth Circuit could force the U.S. Supreme Court to settle the issue, tax practitioners said Wednesday.



Until recently, courts have interpreted the Anti-Injunction Act as preventing challenges to tax regulations before they have gone into effect, Ivins Phillips & Barker Chtd. partner Patrick Smith said Wednesday at a D.C. Bar Association luncheon. That view, however, has gone “out the window” with...

