My Supreme Court Debut: Cultivating A Career Issue

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 1:03 PM EST) -- As the U.S. Supreme Court continues its current term, all eyes are on the justices and the important decisions they will issue in 2018. In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys that have argued before the high court — from veterans to recent first-time arguers — reflect on their very first time standing before the justices.



Michael Martinez My first U.S. Supreme Court argument was in April 1995. This was two years after I entered private practice following 10 years as an assistant United States attorney (two years...

To view the full article, register now.