Expert Analysis

2017 Del. Cases That Reflected Transformation In M&A Law

By Gail Weinstein, Philip Richter, Steven Epstein and Scott Luftglass January 11, 2018, 12:47 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 12:47 PM EST) -- After three decades of evolution in the Delaware courts of an analytical framework for judicial review of board decisions relating to mergers and acquisitions, M&A law has been transformed in the past two to three years. As characterized by Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights (as reported in The M&A Lawyer), this transformation has involved “a narrowing of the more exacting standards of review toward business judgment deference” in M&A matters.

The new framework is reflected in the following Delaware Supreme Court decisions:

Corwin (2015), which provides for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular