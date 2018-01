Hobby Co. Hits Ch. 11 Citing Bad Decisions, Market Shifts

Law360, Wilmington (January 10, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- A large distributor of remote-controlled models and other hobby products filed for Chapter 11 protection Wednesday in Delaware, saying a string of poor business decisions and market shifts led to revenue losses and left the company unable to make payments on its debt load.



Hobbico Inc.’s president said in a statement Wednesday that the business failed to adapt its e-commerce platforms and continue innovation in key product lines, leading to reduced sales and a strain on Hobbico's ability to pay down substantial secured debt incurred in...

