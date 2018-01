Justices Asked To Resolve Split Over Arbitration Requests

Law360, Washington (January 10, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- A Texas manufacturer petitioned the Supreme Court on Wednesday to smooth out a disagreement among the federal circuits over how courts should decide when the arbitrability of a dispute should be determined by arbitrators, and when that question is best left to judges.



IQ Products Co., which is currently fighting with WD-40 Co. over a supply agreement, told the justices that there is a 4-2 circuit split over how to decide arbitrability, which has the potential to “cause arbitrary outcomes and encourage forum-shopping.”



“The court should...

