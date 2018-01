Feds Halt Beaver Killing In Ore. Over Lawsuit Threat

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- Environmentalists announced on Wednesday that their threat to sue the federal government over a wildlife management program they say kills off hundreds of beavers in Oregon has prompted a pause to the killing of the creatures.



The Center for Biological Diversity and Northwest Environmental Advocates said in an announcement that they received a letter dated Dec. 27 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture saying it has stopped all “aquatic mammal damage management activities” in Oregon related to the killing of beaver, river otter, muskrat and mink...

