Trump Gets Second Tenn. Judge Confirmed

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- The Senate confirmed Thomas Parker, a shareholder at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC, for the Western District of Tennessee Wednesday, filling the second of four vacancies in the state.



Wednesday’s 98-0 vote on Parker sends the litigator to an open spot on the federal bench and represents the eighth trial judge President Donald Trump has gotten confirmed since his inauguration. Parker is one of a handful of nominees who have received bipartisan support as the administration pushed to fill dozens of federal court vacancies...

