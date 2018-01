Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

Law360, Wilmington (January 16, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- Shepherding one of the largest retail post-petition financing packages for Toys R Us and the confirmation of Arch Coal’s Chapter 11 plan while avoiding an expensive litigation fight are just a few examples of how Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has distinguished itself to land among Law360’s Bankruptcy Practice Groups of the Year.



With about 50 bankruptcy attorneys working in an array of financial hubs from New York City to Tokyo, Davis Polk’s strength comes from what restructuring group global head Marshall S. Huebner describes as...

