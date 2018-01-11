EU Lawmakers Advance Bill To Freeze Criminal Assets

Law360, London (January 11, 2018, 2:48 PM GMT) -- A European parliamentary committee approved legislation on Thursday that would make it easier and quicker for member states to freeze financial assets linked to crime and terrorism across the bloc.



The step by the parliament's Civil Liberties Committee, which will be put to national governments after it gets full parliamentary approval, could come into force later this year as part of an effort to stop criminals exploiting differences in national regulations.



New laws will enable national governments to ask other states to freeze or confiscate financial assets...

