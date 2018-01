5 Things To Know As EU Payments Reforms Kick Off

Law360, London (January 11, 2018, 9:45 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s second Payment Services Directive, coming into force Saturday, will launch a new era for financial services, boosting the authority of national regulators and giving a competitive leg up for alternative payments services firms competing in a market historically dominated by big banks.



Legal experts see PSD2, as the reforms are known, as a fundamental modernization of payments-related rules in Europe that should boost competition and aid adaptation to the rapid growth of digital money flows.



“PSD2 amounts to a really significant piece of...

To view the full article, register now.