ESMA Tightens Ratings Agency, Trade Repository Scrutiny

By Mariko Iwasaki

Law360, London (January 11, 2018, 5:54 PM GMT) -- The European Union's top securities regulator said Thursday it had identified problems with fee structures and client disclosure at credit rating agencies and trade repositories, raising the prospect of tighter supervision to ensure compliance.

The European Securities and Markets Authority said its main concerns included transparency and disclosure standards in the sectors, the fee-setting process and interaction with non-EU affiliates.

The authority said it will now “give supervisory priority” to credit rating agencies and trade repositories, which centrally collect trading records of over-the-counter derivatives.

“ESMA has...
