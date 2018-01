Utah Co. Asks 10th Circ. To Allow Foreign Currency Losses

Law360, Los Angeles (January 11, 2018, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Utah company asked the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a district court decision that supported the IRS’ disallowance of foreign currency losses more than 14 years after its partnership returns were filed, claiming the statute of limitations barred those adjustments.



Omega Forex Group LC and partner Robert K. Flath challenged the IRS’ final partnership administrative adjustment disallowing trading losses reported on Omega’s partnership returns for 1998 and 1999, according to Flath’s opening brief of the appeal, filed on Wednesday. Omega trades foreign currencies, including...

To view the full article, register now.