Canadian Investor Loans $250M To Colombian Power Co.

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- Institutional investor La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec announced Thursday that it will loan CA$313 million ($250 million) to a Colombia-based energy company to fund the largest renewable energy project in the country.



CDPQ will invest in Empresas Públicas de Medellín, or EPM, which is in the midst of developing the Ituango hydroelectric project. The $250 million contribution is part of a $1 billion facility that is led by IDB Invest, a member of the Inter-American Development Bank.



"We were highly motivated to participate...

