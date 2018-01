Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Jones Day

Law360, Wilmington (January 17, 2018, 5:38 PM EST) -- Hard-nosed negotiating that averted a steep loss for second priority noteholders in Caesars Entertainment’s Chapter 11 and debtor representation that led Peabody Coal to a rare industry comeback helped place Jones Day among Law360’s 2017 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year.



The firm, with 2,500 attorneys overall, fields about 100 bankruptcy practice attorneys around the world, with business restructuring and reorganization having been seen as an important part of the firm’s business for many years, practice leader Bruce Bennett said.



“First of all, the firm is truly...

To view the full article, register now.