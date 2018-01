IRS Revamp Won't Be Easy With New Tax Law's Complexities

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- New complexities introduced into the tax code by the recently enacted tax cut legislation, as well as a funding shortfall for the Internal Revenue Service, could hamper the Republican party’s dream to shrink the revenue agency.



Simplification of the tax code was a key goal for Republicans last year as they worked to pass legislation that reduces corporate and individual taxes. House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said during a conference in November 2016 that tax laws would be simplified so much that the...

