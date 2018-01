Endo Hit With Subpoena For Opioid-Related Docs

Law360, Miami (January 11, 2018, 3:35 PM EST) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s parent company on Thursday said that federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida have issued a grand jury subpoena asking the company for information about products containing the opioid oxymorphone that Endo pulled from the shelves earlier this year.



Irish drugmaker Endo International PLC said in a statement that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida issued a grand jury subpoena seeking documents and information related to oxymorphone, a narcotic painkiller that Endo sold under the name Opana ER...

