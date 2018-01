PTAB Labels 2 Decisions As Guidelines On Time-Bar Rulings

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday designated as “informative” two decisions dealing with the inter partes review time-bar, including one in which the board denied Luv N’ Care Ltd.’s challenge to a patent because of late payment.



Each decision deals with the section of the America Invents Act that states the PTAB cannot institute IPR if the petition for review is filed more than one year after the date on which the challenger is served with a complaint alleging infringement.



Luv N’ Care, which...

