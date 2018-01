Apple Europe To Pay £137 Million To Settle UK Tax Claims

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 6:40 PM EST) -- Apple Europe Ltd. has agreed to pay nearly £137 million ($185 million) to the U.K., settling tax claims covering "prior years up to Sept. 16, 2015," according to a filing with the Companies House.



The company on Monday said the payment of the additional tax and interest reflected its increased activity and was recognized in the financial period that ended April 1, 2017. Apple said as a result of the payment, its corporate income tax payments will increase going forward.



Apple Europe provides sales support, marketing...

