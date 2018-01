Advocates Keep Pushing To Put CFPB Deputy In Director Seat

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 2:51 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s deputy director isn’t alone in her fight for the agency’s top job, and the day after a D.C. federal judge again refused to block President Donald Trump’s pick from the post, her borrower-advocate supporters vowed Thursday to fight on.



Americans for Financial Reform and the Center for Responsible Lending hosted a conference call with reporters to discuss the ongoing fight to unseat White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney from the CFPB interim director’s chair. They say the job should properly go...

To view the full article, register now.