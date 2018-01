Support Grows For Updating Anti-Money Laundering Rules

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- While lawmakers battle over big-picture changes to the rules that govern financial institutions, the need to update an anti-money laundering regime that many see as unwieldy is one area where experts say a bipartisan consensus is forming and banks could see dramatically lower compliance costs.



The Trump administration and its congressional allies have focused much of their attention on defanging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and making other controversial changes to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. But while that partisan fight rages, potential changes to anti-money laundering...

