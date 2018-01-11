Opioid Addiction Treatment Co. Nabs $110M For New Product

By Matthew Guarnaccia

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Thursday said investors contributed $110 million to a recent funding round as the biotechnology firm targets regulatory approvals and commercialization of the company's latest opioid addiction treatment.

Led by first-time Braeburn investor Wellington Capital Management, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it will use the funds from the mezzanine financing round to push forward on obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for investigational drug CAM2038 — a weekly or monthly injectable, slow-release product that is intended to treat opioid addiction and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular